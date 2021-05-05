Murder, Kidnapping Charges Announced in Death of Breasia Terrell

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials announced charges on Wednesday in the death of an Iowan girl whose body was found in March.

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton and the Davenport Police Department announced charges in the death of Breasia Terrell.

Henry Dinkins is being charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

“While announcing charges is a significant step in this case, it is important to understand that bringing forth charges is not the end of this process, but the beginning. We will continue to work tirelessly to seek justice for Breasia,” said Walton.

The Davenport Police Department recognized five investigators who have worked on this investigation for the last ten months. Investigators have spent their time following up on tips, conducting interviews, and executing search warrants.