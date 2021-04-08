Murder Conviction in Fatal Drive-By Shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder in an apparent drive-by shooting last year.

Dayquawne Gates, 22, was accused of killing Robert Freeman, 19, on May 30. Freeman died at a hospital after being shot four times.

Gates was charged a week later after investigators connected a car seen on home surveillance video approaching the scene to one owned by Gates’ mother. A spent bullet casing also was found in the car’s engine department, The Des Moines Register reported.

Prosecutors also noted during the trial that Gates denied driving through the neighborhood where Freeman was shot, although cell phone tower data put his phone the shooting site.

Defense attorney Amy Kepes argued prosecutors had not offered a motive for the killing, or proven that the men knew each other. She also said prosecutors did not present any DNA evidence, fingerprint evidence, murder weapon, or witnesses directly connecting Gates to the crime.