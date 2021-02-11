Murder Charge Filed in 2020 Des Moines Shooting That Killed Kaydee Bobbitt

DES MOINES, IOWA — A first-degree murder charge has been filed against a man originally wanted on a material witness warrant in the 2020 shooting death of 33-year-old Kaydee Bobbitt.

Five days after the April 3rd, 2020 shooting in Des Moines, the warrant was issued for Hodges as police believed he had vital information connected to Bobbitt’s death. Officials say evidence shows he fled Iowa after the shooting and later returned. He was arrested on the warrant, and other outstanding warrants, last week at a Des Moines residence by US Marshals.

Hodges also faces a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.

Bobbitt was driving in the Drake neighborhood when she was shot on April 3rd, 2020. She was found suffering from a gunshot wound at 33rd Street and Kingman Boulevard and died after being transported to a Des Moines hospital.

The mother of four worked for the city and according to her mother Wendy Vasquez, had been especially happy on the day she died, sharing that she had just bought bikes for all of her children.