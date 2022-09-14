OTTUMWA, Iowa – A murder charge has been filed after the victim of a weekend assault in Ottumwa died.

Leon Stewart, 39, is now charged with second-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Grant Cochran, according to Lt. Jason Bell with the Ottumwa Police Department. The charge stems from an assault that happened Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the Casey’s General Store at 1001 E. Main Street.

Police said Stewart assaulted Cochran and then left the scene. When police arrived, they found Cochran unconscious and suffering from what appeared to be severe injuries. He was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.

Cochran died from injuries he received in the assault Wednesday morning, police said.

Stewart was taken into custody less than an hour after the assault on Sunday and initially charged with willful injury. After Cochran’s death, the second-degree murder charge was added.