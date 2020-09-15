Murder Charge Dropped Against Des Moines Man Accused in Homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities have dropped a first-degree murder charge filed against 27-year-old Michael Jacobs, who was accused in a Des Moines homicide earlier this month.

Jacobs was arrested on Sept. 4 for the shooting death of 36-year-old Sean Newman and charged with first-degree murder. Newman was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in an apartment in the 1300 block of 23rd Street on Sept. 2.

However, according to the Des Moines Police Department, detectives continued to investigate and discovered new evidence that identified inconsistencies in statements provided by a witness. Detectives presented this evidence to the Polk County Attorney’s Office and the murder charge against Jacobs has now been dropped.

Whitney Davis, 33, is still charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Des Moines Police Department detectives continue to investigate.