UPDATE — All lanes are back open in the area after more than an hour of lane closures in the area.

POLK COUNTY, IOWA — The Iowa State Patrol is responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Altoona on Thursday afternoon. It happened near I-80 and E. 38th Street – east of the east mixmaster.

The first crash was reported around 3:00 pm. Multiple vehicles then slid off the road as well. Iowa DOT traffic cameras showed a jackknifed semi and at least a half dozen cars on the side of the road. The road was re-opened after a little more than an hour.