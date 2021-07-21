Tactical teams execute search warrants at multiple Polk County locations in federal drug investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa – Multiple tactical units from federal and local law enforcement agencies conducted operations at several locations in Polk County and the Des Moines metro early Wednesday morning as part of a large-scale ongoing investigation by the Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force and the FBI.

According to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, arrest warrants and search warrants were executed at many Polk County locations and there is no danger to the general public in connection with the operations.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said in a statement on Twitter, “The neighborhoods impacted do not have any safety concerns related to this operation.”

No other immediate information was made public but Lt. Ryan Evans with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, which was one of the lead agencies in the investigation, says more details on the operation will be released at a later time.

