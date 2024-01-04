DES MOINES, IOWA — Multiple gunshot victims from Perry High School are being treated at hospitals in Des Moines.

UnityPoint Health has confirmed it is caring for two victims from the shooting in Perry.

MercyOne released a statement saying it also treating patients from the incident:

“Early Thursday morning, a shooting incident occurred at Perry High School in Dallas County. MercyOne dispatched ambulances and helicopters to the scene. Some patients were transported to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. All families have been unified.” MercyOne

Perry Police have confirmed that multiple people were shot early Thursday morning at the school. They have not confirmed the total number of those injured or the extent of their injuries. UnityPoint will only confirm that they are treating two victims from the Perry shooting but are not releasing their names, ages or conditions.

