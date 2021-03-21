Multiple People Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries After Chase in Des Moines Ends in Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple people suffered life-threatening injuries when a vehicle crashed into a tree during a pursuit with law enforcement in Des Moines.

The Iowa State Patrol initiated a short chase with a vehicle in the Drake neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Troopers lost sight of the vehicle but located it after it crashed into a tree on Drake Park Avenue near 21st Street, according to Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla. The crash resulted in multiple life-threatening injuries, Dinkla said.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash.