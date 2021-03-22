Multiple People Injured When Car Crashes Into Tree While Fleeing Iowa State Patrol

DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple people suffered life-threatening injuries

Sunday night after a chase ended with a crash in the Drake Park neighborhood.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Drake Park Avenue near 21st Street.

The Iowa State Patrol tells WHO 13 troopers were chasing the car, lost sight

of it, but then found it crashed into a tree.

Patrick McClean lives across the street from where the car crashed and said

his security camera caught the whole thing.

“That person is clearly, I mean if I estimate you know all the times

I’ve driven, it’s got to be between 50 and 75 … 70 miles an hour, excuse me,

and they clearly hit the electrical pole, and then they bounce ‘cause they’re

going so fast, into the tree, and apparently taking out the fire hydrant at the

same time,” said McClean.

The Iowa State Patrol now has that security camera footage.

A preliminary crash report from the ISP does not list what prompted the

chase but did release the names of those within the vehicle.

The driver was listed as 20-year-old Yackhub M. Ali. The passengers were

listed as 20-year-old Osman A. Ahmed, 19-year-old Ayub Mohammed Ali, and

19-year-old Yahye Abdi Shakur Muhammed. All four are residents of Des Moines.

The ISP is continuing its investigation into the chase and crash.