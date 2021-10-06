(NewsNation Now) — Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a Texas high school Wednesday morning and the suspect was arrested after a brief manhunt.

Police confirmed at least four people were hurt at Timberview High School in Arlington. Police reported three of the victims were Timberview students and another may have been a teacher. One of the victims was pregnant, police said.

Three of the four were taken to hospitals and the other person refused treatment.

Authorities said at a news conference that the shooting happened after a fight broke out in the school.

“This is not a random act of violence,” Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said at a news conference. “This is not somebody attacking our school.”

Arlington police released a photo of a suspect in the shootings, 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins. Police arrested Simpkins Wednesday afternoon. Simpkins was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police said they have recovered a handgun but are working to confirm it was the weapon used.

Parents waited at a staging area to meet with their children. But Ontario Hewitt, who has twins in ninth grade, waited outside one of their classroom windows to make sure he was safe. His other son had already been evacuated.

“I’m a prayer, I believe in Jesus so first thing I started doing was praying and hoping that my kids were safe,” Hewitt said.

Timothy George Simpkins (Credit: Arlington Police Dept.)

The Mansfield Independent School District said students and staff were locked in classrooms or offices following the shooting.

Hewitt said he got a text from his sons that the school was locked down, and saw the developments on social media.

The high school is about 20 minutes away from downtown Dallas. Timberview serves about 1,900 students in ninth through 12th grades. The sprawling complex opened in 2004.

This story is developing. Refresh for developments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.