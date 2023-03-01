UPDATE:

Independence Police spokesman Officer Jack Taylor told FOX4 as of 4:30 a.m. Wednesday two people have come out of the home. Officers are still working to determine if there are any other people inside the home.

—

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple police agencies are working a standoff Tuesday night after multiple officers were shot in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Police Department is reporting the incident took place after 9:30 p.m. in the area of E. 23rd Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

KCPD Chief Stacey Graves said officers were executing a search warrant when they opened the door, they were met with gunfire.

Graves said the three officers shot are men and have injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening. She said the officers are awake and she has spoke with them.

“We’ve been reminded too much lately in Kansas City how dangerous police work can be,” Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted Tuesday night. “I am praying for a fully recovery for our three officers injured this evening and that everyone on duty gets home to their families safely.”

Graves said this continues to be an active scene. No suspect is in custody at this time and she hopes the situation ends peacefully.

Officers did return gunfire but it is unknown if anyone else was injured, according to Graves.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will be taking over the shooting investigation.

The standoff situation will be taken over by the Independence Police Department.

Scene outside of University Health Truman Medical Center where three KCPD officers were taken after being shot, hurt near 23rd and Blue Ridge on February 28, 2023

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new details become available.

Anyone with information can always call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.