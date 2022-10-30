DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple motorcycle crashes across Des Moines left two people critically injured and three people seriously injured Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

At around 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a motorcycle accident near 2nd Ave. and Crocker Street. According to witness reports to police, a vehicle made a sudden, improper lane change and collided with the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was seriously injured and transported to a nearby hospital, the police said.

Officer securing crash scene, photo courtesy of the Des Moines Police Department.

Officer investigating crash scene, photo courtesy of the Des Moines Police Department.

Officer at crash scene, photo courtesy of the Des Moines Police Department.

Crime scene investigator, photo courtesy of the Des Moines Police Department.

Officers responded to another motorcycle accident shortly after midnight at the intersection of 27th Street and Douglass Ave. According to police, the motorcyclist was driving at a high-rate of speed and collided with a vehicle. The motorcyclist was seriously injured and the driver of the vehicle experienced minor injuries, police said.

A motorcyclist and their passenger was seriously injured in a crash at the 19th Street and the I-235 westbound off-ramp just before 4:00 a.m. The police said the motorcyclist was driving at a high-rate of speed and collided with a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was also seriously injured, police said.