Multiple Local Nonprofits Raising Awareness on Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thursday, October 15th is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day and multiple nonprofits in Iowa are working to raise awareness and give families a way to honor their babies.

Pregnancy loss and infant death may include but are not limited to miscarriage, stillbirth, SIDS, or the death of a newborn, and 1-in-4 pregnancies end in one of these losses.

In fact, stillbirths are more common than childhood cancer, HIV-AIDs, and drunk driving, according to Count the Kicks. Many don’t realize just how common it is because it’s not often talked about and many families end up mourning in private.

Organizations like Healthy Birth Day Inc., home of Count the Kicks, are trying to change that. On Thursday they are wanting to not only remember and honor babies gone too soon but also raise awareness about the importance of counting kicks in the final trimester. Count the Kicks says a change in movement may be the only sign your baby is in distress, and it’s especially important during this pandemic.

“One thing that we have heard is that a lot of women have experienced changes to their prenatal appointment schedules, which means they’re either going in less often or having some of their appointments shifted to Tele-health. So that means it’s especially important for expectant women to be tracking their baby’s movements and really to use that as an important sign of the well being of their baby,” Kimberly Isburg with Healthy Birth Day Inc. said.

There’s another local nonprofit called No Foot Too Small that’s also working to celebrate families’ angels on this day. They are still planning to hold their “Wave of Light” event, socially distanced on the steps of the Iowa State Capitol Thursday night. They will light candles to honor, celebrate, and remember all those lost at 7:00 p.m.