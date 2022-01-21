Multiple light dustings possible this weekend

No major winter storms are in the forecast this weekend for Central Iowa, but a series of weak disturbances could lead to a dusting to inch or two of snow in parts of Central Iowa.

The first wave moves in Friday night with increasing clouds. Snow is expected to be light with a dusting in Central Iowa to an inch in northern and northeastern Iowa. No strong winds are expected. It will also move through during the night. This will lead to minimal impacts. Roads may be briefly slick in the morning due to the light snow and dusting.

Wave 1: Friday Night

A second wave moves through Saturday night through Sunday morning. This system again is not expected to have major impacts. It will be slightly stronger and there may be a stronger area of lift, leading to some slightly higher totals from Kossuth County through Mason City towards Waterloo. There may be more moderate snow fall in this area from 2 to 3″. There may be some travel impacts due to this in the northern and northeastern sections of our state.

Wave 2: Saturday Night

The third system, Sunday night through Monday morning, looks to be slightly farther more north and have more impacts in southern Minnesota. A dusting to an inch may still impact northern and northeastern Iowa.

Wave 3: Sunday Night

Here is a look at expected snow totals ending Sunday night at 11 PM.