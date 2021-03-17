Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Dispatched in Overnight Jasper County Incident

VALERIA, Iowa – Law enforcement officials in Jasper County are expected to release more information Wednesday about an incident in the small town of Valeria Tuesday night.

Residents in town received a text telling them to stay inside their homes and several law enforcement agencies were dispatched to the area.

A WHO 13 photojournalist captured video just outside the town at around 11:00 p.m. of officers blocking off roads going in and out of town.

We have reached out to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office to get details about the incident but our requests have not yet received a response.

WHO 13 will bring you more information as it becomes available.