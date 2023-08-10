DES MOINES, Iowa – Thursday is the first day of the Iowa State Fair, and Republican presidential candidates are flocking to the fair to rub shoulders with Iowa voters.

At the Des Moines Register’s Soapbox you can hear from two candidates. North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum will be there at 1:30 p.m. and former Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. The Soapbox is in front of the Horner Service Center, along the Grand Concourse.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is also holding what she calls Fair-Side Chats during this year’s event. Thursday at 10:30 a.m. she is welcoming conservative talk radio host Larry Elder. The chat is taking place at JR’s Southpork Ranch.