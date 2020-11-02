Multiple Free Services in Des Moines Metro to Help Get Out and Vote

DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday is the final day of early voting and Tuesday is Election Day. There are multiple services out there to help get voters to the polls for free.

DART will offer free rides on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Polls in Polk County will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., but DART will offer free rides all day long on all Local Routes, Express Routes, and DART On-Call routes.

“Our role as the region’s public transportation provider is to ensure central Iowans have access to fully participate in our community. Most days that means being able to get to a job or essential services like grocery shopping, but we also want to ensure that on Election Day people have the capability to participate in that important process and use DART should they need to,” Erin Hockman with DART said.

A local lawyer is also helping out. During the early voting period, Ben Lynch with Ben Lynch Law is offering free rides to the Polk County Elections Office. He is continuing to provide the service through the end of the business day Monday.

“I felt the need to help because I feel my profession of being an attorney ties into elections and democracy. I feel, in addition to being an attorney, I’m an advocate and a counselor and I like to promote the law and people getting a fair shake, justice,” Lynch said. “You have to be able to vote. Whether it’s rides, or money, or polling locations, I don’t want there to be any barriers. If you want to vote or need to vote, I’m going to get you there.”

Lynch said he’s also helped people get registered to vote. If you need a lift or know somebody who might this election season, you can reach him on his website, or on his Facebook page.

In order to use DART, Hockman recommends going to the Secretary of State’s website to find your polling location. Then, use the DART Trip Planner to find which route and stops to take.

DART Paratransit riders can request a free ride to or from their polling location on election day by calling 515-283-8136.