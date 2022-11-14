IOWA – Traffic is moving again after multiple crashes blocked the westbound lanes of I-80 east of the Grinnell exit for hours Monday morning.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said the original crash happened near the 187 mile marker and there have been secondary crashes, some related to the traffic back-up on the interstate.

The left lane of traffic was opened up just after 10:00 a.m.

Multiple vehicles were involved and Sgt. Dinkla said there are multiple injuries reported from the crashes. A medical helicopter was seen landing and taking off from the site of the crash. A total of the injured is not available at this time, said Sgt. Dinkla.

More information on the crashes is expected to be released later by the ISP.