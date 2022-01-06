Multiple break-ins and burglaries reported in Dike, law enforcement asks for local surveillance video

DIKE, Iowa – The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find those responsible for a string of burglaries and break-ins in Dike early Wednesday morning.

The investigation began after a 911 call came in about a potential burglary in progress in Dike. When a deputy arrived on the scene, they found the back door to the residence had been kicked in and evidence that someone had entered the home.

During the investigation, several other break-ins and burglaries were discovered in Dike. They included the Fidelity Bank, a Dike city-owned shop, Delta McKenzie Targets, and the Reinbeck Memorial building.

There was also an attempted break-in at the ATM at Peoples Savings Bank. No money was reported missing from the ATMs that were targeted.

Officials say a city maintenance truck was stolen and later recovered abandoned.

Investigators say all of the crimes are related and are hoping the public might have surveillance footage in the area of the crimes that would help them with the case. They’re looking for video from 4:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

If you think you can help, reach out to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at (319) 824-6933.