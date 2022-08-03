DES MOINES, Iowa — A multi-vehicle crash resulted in critical injuries on Wednesday evening.

The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a crash between a white Chevy Tahoe and a black Chevy Malibu at around 7 p.m. at Hubbell Ave. between East 42nd Street and East 44th Street.

The police department confirmed in a tweet that critical injuries were sustained in the crash.

Drivers in the area can expect extended road closures throughout the evening.

This is a developing story.