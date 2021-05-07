Moving Company Donating Essential Items to Iowa Women’s Homeless Shelters for Mother’s Day

URBANDALE, Iowa — To celebrate Mother’s Day, the moving company Two Men and a Truck is collecting essential care items to donate to local women’s shelters.

Two Men and a Truck have been throwing Movers For Moms, an event aimed at helping women who’ve experienced domestic violence, for the majority of the 25 years they’ve been in Des Moines.

Each year, the business collects anywhere between 10,000 to 15,000 items. However, last year was its slowest collection yet due to the pandemic.

That’s why this year 40 local organizations have stepped in and partnered with Two Men and a Truck to help boost their numbers.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, one in four Iowa women has experienced domestic violence.

The U.S Department of Health and Human Resources reports that children who grow up in homes witnessing domestic violence are 6 to 10 times more likely to engage during adulthood.

As a company started by a mom and her two sons, Two Men and a Truck knew one of its missions would be to help families prevent this.

“If we know somebody needs to get out quickly, they probably don’t have a lot of money sitting around to pay for a mover. So that coupled with being able to help these women who have made it to the shelters, has just become a really obvious pairing for us,” Marketing Director for Two Men and a Truck, Kara Berhow said. “We’ve got a lot of women here who run Two Men and a Truck and so all of us are really passionate about helping.”

For a list of the items you can donate and drop off points, visit moversformomsdsm.com.