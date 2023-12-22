During the day, our lack of snow is making it harder to picture Christmas. But once the sun goes down, the lights come on — and everything seems right.

There are some homes in the Des Moines metro that go the extra mile, and many of us will drive an extra mile (or ten) to find them.

We stopped by a few of the brightest and boldest to get to know the owners. The “Light Stars”, if you will.

How did this start?

“I was in the newspaper when I was 12 for my display on our family’s farm,” said Michael Kromminga of West Des Moines, “so it’s always been a part of my life.”

“We just built on it every year,” said Dave Biddle, standing with his grown son, Nathan, in front of his popular display on north Beaver Avenue in Des Moines.

“I just obsessed and it kept growing and growing every year,” admitted Waukee’s Doug Ostrander, whose home on Ashworth Road has become well known for its choreographed lights.

Speaking of lights…how many?

“Ah, probably a couple thousand,” said Aaron Wolfe of his idyllic home in Beaverdale.

But that’s nothing.

“Just around 50,000,” Ostrander added.

“I thought 15,000 was a lot at the last house but now we’re up to over 70,000,” said Kromminga in front of his home at 37th and Ashworth.

“There has to be a million lights,” laughed Briddle.

Expensive hobby?

“Not really,” said Wolfe.

“It adds up,” Ostrander admitted. “First you think ‘Oh, I can do it for a couple thousand and then you add more and more…”

“When you consider the joy it brings to people that is money well spent,” said Chris Cyran, standing in his Santa hat on the front steps of his glowing home in the heart of the famed Ashby-Wallace Circle in Beaverdale.

“Usually we buy our decorations in February and March in the after-Christmas sales,” said Briddle, whose display extends across two yards and across his picturesque barn.

Where do you store it all?

“In a crawl space down in the basement,” Wolfe said, laughing. “It’s not fun getting them out.”

Others have arranged for extra spaces for their lights.

“I’ve got a shipping container I put some in,” Ostrander explained. “I put some in the garage and some above my office.”

Briddle says he has a team of volunteers show up to help put his lights up, take them down, and cart them away in a large storage container.

Kromminga has his down to a fastidious, suburban science.

“Each tree has a flag with all the details on it,” he said, “there’s a spreadsheet that I have everything tracked on, there are barcodes for the roofline…so it all goes back to the same spot, next year.”

Somehow, it all fits on two large shelves in his regular-sized garage.

“Traffic out front?”

“It’s pretty impressive,” Wolfe smiled, watching a parade of cars go by.

“There are limos, tour buses,” Kromminga recalled, “school buses…”

Cyran says he loves the traffic, even when it nearly traps him and his neighbors in their homes.

“Everyone gets out and wants their picture taken with these lights so that’s a great satisfaction,” he smiled.

“We’ve even had people leave money for us to help with electricity!” laughed Briddle, who says he expects nothing in return for his display.

Do people think you’re nuts?

“Yeah. I’m sure a lot of people do,” Kromminga laughed.

“My siblings do,” Cyran joked, “but they live in California so I’m not too worried.”

“Aw, I’m nuts anyway,” said Ostrander with a wink.