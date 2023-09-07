INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Department of Natural Resources said a mountain lion was seen roaming around Indianola — again.

According to a Facebook post by the Indianola Police Department, the mountain lion was captured on a camera in the northwest part of the city. In October 2022 a mountain lion was spotted on two separate occasions in Indianola. The department did not share if the lion spotted recently is the same mountain lion that was sighted last year.

Mountain lion sighted in Indianola. Photo courtesy of the Indianola Police Department.

The DNR said mountain lions typically avoid humans. Mountain lion sightings should be reported to Vince Evelsizer, DNR furbearer biologist at (641)357-3517 or vince.evelsizer@dnr.iowa.gov.

For more information about mountain lions you can visit the Mountain Lion Foundation website.