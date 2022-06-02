DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Mount Pleasant man was sentenced on Wednesday to federal prison for Production of Child Pornography. Victor Alberto Elias Rodriguez, 40, will serve 342 months in prison. After his prison term ends he will serve ten years of supervised release. Rodriguez also has to pay a $100 Special Assessment to the Crime Victims Fund.

Officers began an investigation into Rodriguez after receiving a tip regarding possible sexual abuse of a minor female, according to court documents. Officers discovered that Rodriguez had been sexually assaulting the victim from the age of five to seventeen. Rodriguez also took a video of the sexual assault with his cell phone.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty to the child pornography charges on January 21, 2022.