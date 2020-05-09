UPDATE: Motorcyclist Dies After Crash With Unlicensed Teen Driver in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a motorcyclist has died after being involved in a collision with a vehicle driven by an unlicensed teenage driver.

The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of SW 7th Street and W. MLK Jr. Parkway.

According to police, a Jeep operated by a 15-year-old Des Moines resident was attempting to turn from southbound SW 7th Street to eastbound W. MLK Parkway. The motorcycle was traveling northbound on SW 7th Street, crossing W. MLK Parkway. Police say it appears the traffic signal was “green” for northbound and southbound traffic. Police say failure to yield right of way and the Jeep driver’s inexperience significantly contributed to the crash.

The motorcyclist, a 52-year-old Des Moines resident, was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, where he later died. Police say the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.