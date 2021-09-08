Motorcyclist killed in morning crash on east side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, IOWA — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash this morning on the east side of Des Moines and police say excessive speed was likely a cause.

It happened just after 7:00 am in the 2100 block of Guthrie Avenue. Witnesses tell police that a motorcyclist was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when he hit a truck that was pulling out of convenience store onto Guthrie Avenue.

The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police are not releasing his name at this time.

