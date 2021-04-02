Motorcyclist Killed in Crash South of Bondurant

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A 32-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a crash Thursday night south of Bondurant.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 6300 block of NE Hubbell. The motorcycle was traveling southbound when it rear-ended a box truck.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released yet in order to give authorities time to notify family members.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The investigation into the crash continues.