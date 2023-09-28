DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on the eastside of Des Moines Wednesday afternoon has been identified.

At around 4 p.m. Ronald Duane Current, 61, was riding his motorcycle with his passenger eastbound on East University Avenue. According to the Des Moines Police Department a stalled vehicle was in the inside lane of East University Ave., under the I-235 bridge. Current allegedly made an abrupt lane change and crashed into the rear end of the stalled vehicle, police said.

Current was critically injured in the crash and was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. A person associated with the stalled vehicle was also injured and was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Current’s passenger, an adult female, sustained minor injuries that didn’t require medical attention.

Des Moines Police said this is the 11th traffic-related fatality, the second involving a motorcycle, this year. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.