Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Des Moines Monday Night

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is dead after a collision in Des Moines Monday night.

The motorcycle collided with an SUV at the intersection of SE 22nd Street and Park Avenue at 8:34 p.m., according to the Des Moines Police Department.

A man riding the motorcycle was transported to a hospital with critical injuries and later died.

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Police say the intersection is closed at this time but will be open prior to the morning commute.