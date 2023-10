APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man sustained life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle rear-ended a semi-trailer on Monday.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at around 6:05 p.m. a semi was traveling east on Highway 2 and attempted to turn left into a farm driveway. The motorcyclist was traveling west on Highway 2 and struck the right rear of the trailer.

The motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Des Moines hospital via air ambulance.