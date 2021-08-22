Motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries after Des Moines crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist in Des Moines was seriously injured in a crash with a car Sunday evening, police said.

The Des Moines Police Department said the crash happened at SE 14th Street and Maury Avenue around 8:21 p.m.

Medics transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital for treatment.

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Police will release more information when it is available.

Southbound SE 14th Street is closed at Maury Street. Eastbound and westbound Maury Street traffic is being rerouted.