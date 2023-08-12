DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist has passed away from injuries he sustained after a tire hit him and knocked him off of his motorcycle while driving on I-235 earlier this month.

On Aug. 5 at around 3:39 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of a motorcycle crash in the 3100 block of I-235. When first responders arrived they found Raymond Koontz, 44, in critical condition. Koontz was transported to a hospital, but he later passed away from his injuries on Aug. 9.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, Koontz was driving his 2012 Harley Davidson eastbound on I-235 and Jose FLores, 40, was driving his 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 truck westbound. A tire fell off of FLores’ truck, crossed over the median, and entered the eastbound lanes, police said. That tire then hit Koontz and knocked him off his motorcycle.

Police said Flores was issued citations for operation without a valid drivers license and operation without proof of insurance. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is the eight traffic-related fatality this year, and the first involving a motorcyclist.