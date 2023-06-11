BENTON COUNTY, Iowa — A motorcyclist died after being hit from behind by a car near Luzerne Saturday afternoon.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, a 2012 Ford Focus was pulling a motorcycle, with the motorcyclist still riding it, by a rope. Both the Ford Focus and the motorcycle were traveling westbound on 77th Street at a slow speed.

A 2015 Volkswagen Passat came up behind the motorcycle and was unable to stop in time, the crash report states. The Volkswagen crashed into the motorcycle, which caused the bike to then crash into the back of the Ford Focus.

The motorcyclist was critically injured and transported to a nearby hospital, but he later passed away from those injuries. The names of the individuals involved in the crash have not been released.