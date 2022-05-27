DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating a serious motorcycle accident on the south side of the city. The crash happened just before 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of SE 3rd Street and Watrous Avenue.

According to police at the scene, it appears the motorcyclist was speeding when their bike was hit by a car. The motorcyclist was taken from the scene with what police described as very critical injuries. No other information about the motorcyclist was released.

The crash happened in a residential area with posted speed limits. Police say this crash is a reminder of why those speed limits are set to allow for safe braking distances.