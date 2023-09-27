DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police said a motorcyclist was killed after he collided with a vehicle on University Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, a 61-year-old male was riding a motorcycle eastbound on University Ave. near the I-235 exit ramp. Witnesses told police the motorcyclist made an abrupt lane change and hit the rear end of a vehicle that was stalled in the inside lane.

The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. His passenger, an adult female, sustained minor injuries. One person associated with the stalled vehicle was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Des Moines Police shut down the eastbound lanes of University Ave. under the I-235 bridge while officers investigated and cleared the scene.

Police said this is the 11th traffic-related fatality this year, and the second involving a motorcycle.