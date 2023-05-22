DES MOINES, IOWA — The Memorial Day holiday weekend arrives in five days. With beautiful weather forecast, we’re likely to see a rush of motorcycles on the roads. The Iowa State Patrol is warning Iowans to remember they’ll be sharing the road with more bikes in hopes of eliminating fatal accidents. The warning comes after a 15-year-old was killed in rural Iowa on a bike over the weekend.

Phil Edwards says he is lucky to still be on his bike. He was riding his bike home last week, with a mounted camera rolling, when he was nearly side-swiped on I-35/80 last week. The video is a reminder of how quickly a driver’s mistake could be fatal for a bike rider.