DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle accident on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one person.

At approximately 10:26 a.m. the Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a motorcycle crash in the 1400 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found an adult male motorcyclist who had passed away. The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released at this time.

The police department said after investigating the crash excessive speed and weather conditions were potential contributing factors. There is no evidence of another vehicle being involved in the accident.

This is the 15th traffic-related fatality and the 7th involving a motorcycle in Des Moines this year.