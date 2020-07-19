Mothers Against Violence Hosts Annual Victims Walk

DES MOINES, Iowa — Mothers Against Violence hosted nearly 100 people at its annual victims walk at Good Park, remembering and honoring lives lost to violence in the Des Moines metro area.

“It’s overwhelming. I know that it’s almost overwhelming for some of the families … a lot of emotions. But I’m glad we can help bring some awareness,” said Calvetta Williams, founder of Mothers Against Violence.

The group is hoping to bring awareness to all violent deaths in the city. Each person killed was represented by a printed photo. Williams said she also hopes to bring awareness to those deaths that are unsolved. People like Jamedia Hines, murdered in 1989, her family is still looking for answers.

“For me this was a very big deal. I reached out the Des Moines Police Department … for many of years. I haven’t gotten anywhere. So to be a part of it was amazing. I needed somebody to remember her name,” said Rashawnda Hines, daughter of Jamedia.

Williams read off 118 names, the oldest dating back to Jamedia in 1989.

“I wanted to stop. I felt like I was about to cry, so I had to take a couple of breaks,” said Williams. “These were somebody’s sons, daughters, fathers, cousins, uncles, brothers, sisters, grandmothers … that’s a lot.”

Family members and friends of those who have died also shared tributes, carrying similar messages of healing and pain. One woman said she doesn’t wish this tragedy on her worst enemy.

“I’m just glad we’re all here today. It’s important that we’re here. All the wrong reasons but we’re here. And we’ve got a team standing up. Don’t let them forget our names. Don’t let them forget their names,” said Hines.