Mother of Kaydee Bobbitt Speaks Out in Hopes of Finding Answers

DES MOINES, Iowa — On April 3, Kaydee Bobbitt was shot and killed while driving her car in the Drake neighborhood. On April 8, Des Moines Police issued a warrant for 27-year-old Des Moines resident Antonio Markez Hodges, whom police believe has critical information regarding Bobbitt’s death. A month later, Hodges has still not been found.

On Saturday, Bobbitt’s mother, Wendy Vasquez, with the support of Mothers Against Violence, spoke out for the first time since her daughter’s death pleading with the public to come forward with any information that will lead to Hodges’ arrest.

As she held a photo of Hodges, she said to members of the press, “This picture has not been getting the play that it needs for us to be able to come to some kind of understanding of why my beautiful daughter was murdered. No one knows why. She was a normal girl. She had a job with the city … she worked every day, she had four kids, one of whom is not two years old yet.”

Vasquez says on the day her daughter was killed, Bobbitt was especially happy, sharing that she had just bought bikes for all of her four children. Vasquez also said her daughter didn’t have any enemies and that she was a mother dedicated to the happiness of her children.

Des Moines police shared their frustrations as they believe someone is helping Hodges hide from police, saying he is adept at hiding and has multiple warrants for his arrest prior to Bobbitt’s death.

“We want to tell those folks who might be helping him is that there are four kids who don’t get to hug their mom tomorrow. Let that soak in for a little bit and think about whether or not you want to do the right thing and help us get him in here,” said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Vasquez says she is grateful for the support she has received from her community and Mothers Against Violence as she and her grandchildren grieve their loss.

“Some pain is so deep. We’ve gotten so many cards from people and my kids have been really amazed at how many cards people have sent,” said Vasquez. She also shared that people from the community have donated about $10,000 to her grandchildren.

“With all of this violence going on, street code is out the window. We have families that are hurting. We have families that are begging. We have Father’s Day coming up. Tomorrow is Mother’s Day. We have mothers that are hurting because their kids are not there. We have fathers that are going to be hurting because their kids are not there,” said Sylvia Jefferson with Mothers Against Violence.

Jefferson says a GoFundMe will be established for Bobbit’s children, with the goal of the funds being used for the grandchildren’s education.

If you have seen or know where Antonio Hodges is, Des Moines police, Vasquez, and Mothers Against Violence urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 515-223-1400.