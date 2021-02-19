Mother and Son From Iowa Arrested for Alleged Role in Capitol Riot

Police stand as supporters of US President Donald Trump protest outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa — A mother and son from central Iowa were arrested Friday and charged for their alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines and Salvador Sandoval Jr. of Ankeny were arrested on federal warrants by special agents from the FBI Omaha Field Office’s Des Moines Resident Agency.

Deborah Sandoval faces the following federal charges:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without

Lawful Authority

Lawful Authority Knowingly Impeding or Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Salvador Sandoval Jr. faces the following federal charges:

Obstructing, Impeding or Interfering with Law Enforcement

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without

Lawful Authority

Lawful Authority Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Deborah Sandoval and Salvador Sandoval Jr. made an initial appearance in federal court on Friday.