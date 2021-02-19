Mother and Son From Iowa Arrested for Alleged Role in Capitol Riot

DES MOINES, Iowa — A mother and son from central Iowa were arrested Friday and charged for their alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines and Salvador Sandoval Jr. of Ankeny were arrested on federal warrants by special agents from the FBI Omaha Field Office’s Des Moines Resident Agency.
Deborah Sandoval faces the following federal charges:
- Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without
Lawful Authority
- Knowingly Impeding or Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government
- Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
Salvador Sandoval Jr. faces the following federal charges:
- Obstructing, Impeding or Interfering with Law Enforcement
- Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without
Lawful Authority
- Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
Deborah Sandoval and Salvador Sandoval Jr. made an initial appearance in federal court on Friday.