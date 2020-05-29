Mortgage and Rent Assistance Program Launched for Iowans Unable to Pay Due to COVID-19

Iowa — Iowans who are still unable to pay their rent or mortgage due to the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for assistance with Iowa Workforce Development.

On Friday, Governor Kim Reynolds and IEDA Director Debi Durham announced the creation of the COVID-19 Iowa Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program. Iowa renters are eligible for up to $3,200 in assistance and homeowners can apply for up to $3,000 in assistance.

The program is available for missed payments beginning with April 1st rent or mortgage payments. Applicants must confirm they are unable to make payments due to income loss directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic after March 17th. Iowans who are receiving the the $600 weekly federal unemployment benefits are not eligible for the program. Applications are being accepted now at www.iowahousingrecovery.com.

Durham says applications will be accepted on a ‘first come, ready to proceed basis’, meaning that applications that are filled out completely will take priority. The program will continue until all funds are exhausted.

If an applicant qualifies for the program, payments will be made to their landlord or mortgage service provider, not to the individual. Landlords will need to verify the applications and renters are encouraged to reach out to landlords first.

For those who do not qualify for the assistance program, IEDA and Iowa Legal Aid have formed a partnership to provide free legal assistance to renters and landlords.