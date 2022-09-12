Fire reported at home in the 2700 block of E. Washington Avenue on September 12, 2022. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters were called out to Des Moines’ east side early Monday morning on a report of a house fire.

The call came in at 6:39 a.m. about a fire at a home in the 2700 block of E. Washington Avenue, according to Lt. Rick Thomas with the Des Moines Fire Department. The homeowner called saying someone had lit his house on fire.

Fire crews arrived just three minutes later and saw flames coming from the front of the home. A vehicle to the rear of the house was also discovered on fire.

Firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly. Lt. Thomas said no injuries were reported in the fire.

No other details were immediately released. The investigation into the fire is ongoing.