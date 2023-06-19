Hole in roof visible after fire at duplex on Des Moines’ southeast side on June 19, 2023.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters were called out to a duplex on Des Moines’ southeast side Monday morning.

The call came in around 6:15 a.m. about a fire at the duplex in the 2100 block of East Caulder Avenue after neighbors noticed smoke. Flames were visible coming from the roof of the structure when firefighters arrived, according to Capt. Chris Clement with the Des Moines Fire Department.

Capt. Clement said there was a fire on one side of the duplex on Sunday and it’s possible it rekindled. Investigators are working to determine the cause.

The fire-damaged half of the duplex was unoccupied Monday morning, but a family was home on the other side of the duplex. They were able to get out safely.

Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly but there is a hole in the roof. Capt. Clement said both families will be displaced because of the damage to the structure.

Please avoid the area to allow crews to complete their work.