AMES, IOWA — A former Ames nurse practitioner who conducted physical examinations on teen boys for years in Story County is now accused in court filings of abusing more victims. Carl Markley, 44, was arrested in April after a teen boy reported that Markley had touched him inappropriately and recorded a physical examination of the boy. Within a week of his arrest, additional charges were filed that identified ten additional victims and hinted there could be even more. This week more charges were filed.

On Monday, Markley was charged with two additional counts of Pimping and Prostitution. According to online court records, two more victims have come forward to accused Markley of paying them in exchange for sex acts. Markley would meet the victims at an Ames apartment that he owned, the victims say.

Markley remains free after posting bond.