IOWA — The State of Iowa crossed a major milestone in the fight to end the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday as the number of fully vaccinated Iowans crossed the one million mark.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,021,095 Iowans had been fully vaccinated and another 328,000 had received the first of two doses. Governor Reynolds predicted on Wednesday that the state could reach the ‘herd immunity’ level of 75% of the population immunized by mid-Summer.