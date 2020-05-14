More Than 50 Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed at Polk County Jail

Des Moines, Iowa — The Polk County Jail has seen a major surge in COVID-19 cases in the last week.

On Thursday the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced that 47 inmates and six staff members at the Polk County Jail in Des Moines have now tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday the jail reported just 19 confirmed cases.

The sheriff’s office says it is working with the Polk County Public Health Department and the Iowa Department of Public Health on increased testing of inmates and staff.

The sheriff’s office says it plans to launch a ‘tracker’ system on its website that will be updated daily with COVID-19 case counts.