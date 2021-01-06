IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting the COVID-19-related deaths of another 61 Iowans and the positive coronavirus tests of another 2,785 Iowans. More than 4,000 Iowans have now died from COVID-19.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Tuesday and 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

A total of 4,060 Iowans have now died from COVID-19, including 61 reported on Wednesday morning. Of those who’ve died from COVID-19, 1,139 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 91 outbreaks at Iowa long term care facilities, a decrease of nine outbreaks since Tuesday.

The total number of Iowans who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began last March now stands at 289,464, including 2,785 reported in the last 24 hours. Of those who’ve tested positive, the state considers 249,867 to be recovered from the virus. A total of 1,375,680 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus; 21% of them tested positive.

The average statewide positive rate for the last two weeks stands at 14.1%, an increase of 0.7% since Tuesday. Fifty-four Iowa counties have an average positive rate over 15%. Ten more counties have been added to that list in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 604 Iowans hospitalized who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus, an increase of 22 patients from Tuesday. There are 116 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 54 on ventilators. Statewide there are 2,800 inpatient hospital beds available as well as 365 ICU beds.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans. It includes more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, such as age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.