More than 328,000 Iowans Now Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show 20 more Iowans have died from COVID-19.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. Thursday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of individuals who have tested positive to 341,421.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 5,621 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 2,209 were residents of long-term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at five long-term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 166 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. Over the last 24 hours, 29 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of the hospitalized patients, 42 are in intensive care and 12 are on ventilators.

Statewide, there are 2,900 inpatient hospital beds available and 399 ICU beds available. There are also 940 ventilators available across the state.

These results stem from 4,202,242 total completed tests.

The positivity rate for the last 14 days stands at 3.9%. That is a decrease of 0.2% in the last 24 hours.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A vaccine dashboard is now available on the IDPH’s website to keep track of the progress of COVID-19 vaccination in the state. As of March 8th, IDPH says 305,794 people have received both doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Another 329,613 people have gotten the first dose and are awaiting the second. Another 22,537 Iowans have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The state has also launched vaccinate.iowa.gov to help Iowans find a vaccine provider.

The IDPH is updating this data continually in order to provide more current information for Iowans. It includes more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, such as age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The state is also releasing data about those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.