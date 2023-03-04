DES MOINES, Iowa — Bows and arrows are flying across the Iowa State Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday as the 17th National Archery in the Schools Program State Tournament returns.

An estimated 2,200 students from across the state will be competing over the two-day event in both the Bullseye and 3D competitions according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), which hosts the tournament. Archers are competing for potential scholarships as well as a chance to go to the national competition.

Zach Benttine, the DNR’s archery coordinator, called the event his “Super Bowl” being able to see all the kids compete as well as thousands of fans cheer them on.

“It’s actually an interesting sport to come watch,” he said. “You can hear a pin drop but at the end of every flight, the roar of applause for these kids, it’s unlike any other sport. There’s no limitations so we’ll have fourth graders shooting right next to a senior who’s 6-foot-4.”

The tournament goes from 8 a.m. to about 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 8 a.m. to about 3 p.m. on Sunday. It’s at the Jacobson Exhibition Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Admission is $5 for the Bullseye competition. Kids get in free. The 3D event is free for everyone.

Benttine said about 9,000 total fans showed up for the 2022 tournament over the two days.

He also said participants and their coaches get into the Iowa Deer Classic at the Iowa Events Center this weekend.